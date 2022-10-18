Delhi records 635 dengue cases in first 12 days of October

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 635 cases of dengue were reported in the first 12 days of October as the infection tally of the year so far mounts to 1,572, making it the highest figure (between January 1-October 12) after 2017, a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated on Monday.

The latest report showed that 314 fresh cases were logged between October 5 and 12. Between October 1 and 5, the city reported 321 cases. No death has been reported this year so far due to the dengue which had claimed 23 lives and infected more than 9,600 individuals last year. The period of January 1-October 12 this year has logged the highest cases in the last 5 years after 2017 when the corresponding figure was 2,884, the report stated.

The city reported 693 cases in September this year. Before September, the city logged less than 100 cases every month this year, with 75 cases getting reported in August, 26 cases in July, 32 cases in June, 30 cases in May, 20 cases in April, 22 in May, and 23 in January. The month of February saw the minimum number of cases.

While no deaths have been reported this year so far, the city logged ten deaths each due to dengue in 2016 and 2017; four in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2021. In 2015, the national capital had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

As many as 32 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till October 12, the report stated. Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

NEW DELHI: As many as 635 cases of dengue were reported in the first 12 days of October as the infection tally of the year so far mounts to 1,572, making it the highest figure (between January 1-October 12) after 2017, a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated on Monday. The latest report showed that 314 fresh cases were logged between October 5 and 12. Between October 1 and 5, the city reported 321 cases. No death has been reported this year so far due to the dengue which had claimed 23 lives and infected more than 9,600 individuals last year. The period of January 1-October 12 this year has logged the highest cases in the last 5 years after 2017 when the corresponding figure was 2,884, the report stated. The city reported 693 cases in September this year. Before September, the city logged less than 100 cases every month this year, with 75 cases getting reported in August, 26 cases in July, 32 cases in June, 30 cases in May, 20 cases in April, 22 in May, and 23 in January. The month of February saw the minimum number of cases. While no deaths have been reported this year so far, the city logged ten deaths each due to dengue in 2016 and 2017; four in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2021. In 2015, the national capital had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996. As many as 32 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till October 12, the report stated. Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.