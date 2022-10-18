Demolition drive in Delhi's Jamia Nagar causes traffic jam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday carried out a demolition drive to remove “illegal structures” near Batla House in Jamia Nagar using bulldozers amid a heavy police presence. Commuters complained about traffic jams in the area due to the drive. According to civic officials, the demolition drive was conducted after due inspections by the ground staff where it was found that a number of “illegal structures” have come up in the area encroaching upon government land.

“The demolition drive was conducted to remove these illegal structures. Permanent as well as temporary structures including shanties and kiosks were removed during the drive,” a civic official said. Civic authorities also stated that encroachers were provided ‘necessary opportunity’ to furnish documents to prove their ownership before the action was carried out.

Commuters travelling through the area faced traffic jams on Okhla Road, Zakir Nagar Main road, Batla House Chowk, Kalindi Bypass Road, among others, which they claimed were due to the demolition drive.

They said that some school buses with children on board were also caught in the traffic congestion.

“Earlier too many such drives were conducted but this was the first time when roads in the regions were blocked by the police. No traffic diversions were planned and vehicles including school buses and ambulances were stuck in jam due to the action. Authorities should have chalked out a proper plan before launching any such drive,” a commuter and resident of the area, Khalid Moin, said.

A senior police officer said that a demolition drive was conducted by MCD officials in Jamia Nagar with proper traffic diversions. “We provided police assistance to the concerned government agency to carry out the demolition drive. While the drive was being carried out, vehicular traffic was affected and accordingly traffic diversions were made,” the official said.

