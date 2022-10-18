Mentally unstable man vandalises DCW chief Maliwal’s car, arrested 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two cars parked at the residence of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday were vandalised by a mentally unstable man, days after she allegedly received ‘rape threats’ through social media. The attacker, identified as Sachin, a resident of Nathupura in Delhi was apprehended by the police, however, the police said the alleged man was not mentally stable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a call at Civil lines police station around 9 am in which the caller stated that some unknown person has barged into their house and has shattered windshields of a few cars. “On reaching the spot, i.e the official residence of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the police team found the accused person wearing shorts and apprehended him,” the senior official said. The official further said the accused person was under some prescription from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

A video of the said man, dressed inappropriately, went viral on social media in which he could be heard singing a famous song even as he was in the custody of the police. Notably, DCW chairperson Maliwal and her mother were not present inside the house at the time of the incident. “The windshields of the cars were broken with some sharp object and the roof and other parts of the cars were damaged as well. The attacker also tried to break into the house too. Some labourers who were around, informed that the man was carrying a knife as well,” Maliwal said

“In my tenure of the past 7 years, I have done a lot of big things, I have led proceedings against a lot of big powers. They think they will scare me. But let me tell you clearly, I am not one to be afraid. I will not get scared at all and will continue my battle against such people who work against women,” Maliwal said soon after the incident, adding, “It is very shocking and disturbing for me.

Thankfully I and my family were not home so he was not able to harm us. I have lodged a complaint with Delhi Police. Any threat or attack will not stop me from performing my duty. Pertinent to mention here that Maliwal had last week allegedly received rape threats through social media after she demanded ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from popular reality TV show – Big Boss.

