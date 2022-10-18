Home Cities Delhi

Notice to Delhi Development Commission vice-chief for ‘blatant misuse’ of office

The notice was issued by the planning department of the Delhi government on the behest of L-G VK Saxena.

Published: 18th October 2022

Delhi DDC chief Jasmine Shah

Delhi DDC chief Jasmine Shah (Photo | Jasmine Shah Twitter)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah was on Monday served a show-cause notice by the office of the Lieutenant Governor for “blatant misuse” of public office by acting as the official spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The notice was issued by the planning department of the Delhi government on the behest of L-G VK Saxena.

Shah has been given seven days to respond to the notice. “The department (planning) found ‘ample evidence’ that indicated that Shah not only ‘accepted and performed’ the role of a ‘spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but also referred to himself as ‘WE’, while identifying himself as a part of the AAP and gave unqualified politically partisan statements amounting to misuse of public resources,” a senior official from the L-G secretariat said.

The evidence collected by the planning department was sent to the chief secretary, who further referred it to the law department for its comments and vetting. “The Law Department gave its comprehensive opinion in this matter and opined categorically that Jasmine Shah was a public servant and not working on an honorary post,” they added. Officials said that Shah was enjoying pay, allowances and other facilities, including a house and an office on par with Delhi cabinet ministers. 

