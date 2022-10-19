AAP-BJP engage in war of words after Sisodia’s CBI grilling

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of pressuring him to join the saffron clans, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra came down heavily on the AAP leader and asked him to undergo a ‘lie detector test’ else tender an apology.

“I challenge Manish Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or take back his allegations against the CBI and apologise by 5pm,” Mishra said.

Notably on Monday, Sisodia, after being grilled for 9 hours by the CBI, spoke to the media and said the Central Bureau of Investigation registered the case against him not for any corruption but for the success of ‘Operation Lotus’ in the national capital. “This case is all about Operation Lotus. Today I got to know how the BJP is misusing the CBI, in completely unconstitutional ways, to put pressure on us,” the AAP leader said.

He claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi Chief Minister’s post. “BJP says there is a Rs 10,000 crore excise scam. I found at the CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ success in the national capital,” Sisodia had stated. However, soon after Sisodia made those allegations, the CBI also issued a statement refuting all the allegations made by the Deputy CM.

The CBI said some sections of media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Sisodia stated that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. “CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation will continue as per law,” it said.

However, Kapil Mishra, a day later triggered a war of words prompting the AAP party to attack the BJP’s top leadership. “We believe that if there is a politician in the country who can be called the biggest liar amongst all, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sisodia has gone to poll-bound Gujarat on a two-day visit.

Sisodia's questioning was proper, says CBI

The CBI said some sections of media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Sisodia stated that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination was carried out in the professional and legal manner, it said



