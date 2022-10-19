Conversion row: President Murmu accepts Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal’s resignation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam with immediate effect after he put in his papers following a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event.

The government accepted Gautam’s resignation and forwarded it to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for approval, who had sent it for the President’s approval last week. A notification issued on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry said,

“The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Rajendra Pal Gautam with immediate effect.” Gautam resigned from his post on October 9 amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion programme where Hindu deities were renounced by hundreds of people.

