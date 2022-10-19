Home Cities Delhi

Delhi ashram flyover work to be completed on time: PWD officials

PWD officials on Tuesday said the construction work of the Ashram flyover extension project will be completed within the given deadline.

A view of the Ashram Chowk where work is underway to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists. The work is likely to be completed by September

A view of the Ashram Chowk where work is underway. (Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PWD officials on Tuesday said the construction work of the Ashram flyover extension project will be completed within the given deadline. They said the construction work is in progress despite complex work conditions.

The six-lane flyover will end traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk, a major intersection of Ring Road and Mathura Road. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres. “We are carrying out construction activities amid heavy traffic on the arterial Ring Road. Traffic cannot be shut here completely so the pace might have slowed down a bit still we are on course,” a PWD official. 

“Despite all these complications we are trying to complete the construction activities by the end of November. There is no change in the deadline of the project,” a PWD official.

In August this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the construction site and said the flyover will be completed by November 2022. Earlier, the deadline to build the flyover was September this year. The flyover will be integrated with the existing Ashram flyover and will end near DND flyway.

Once completed, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will be freed from traffic jams. The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother.

The total cost of the six-lane flyover is Rs 128.25 crore. Three lanes of the ramp will be for traffic going from south  Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan and DND, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi

