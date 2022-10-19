Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University announces first list of admissions to undergraduate programmes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University announced on Wednesday the much-awaited first list of seat allocations for admission to undergraduate programmes.

This marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.

The list was initially slotted to be announced on October 18.

However, it was deferred to Wednesday.

"The first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) of the University of Delhi has been released today," said DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi.

The list has not been issued in the public domain and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses allotted to them on their dashboard.

The candidate will have to click on "Accept Allocation" under user action tab.

"On receiving the 'Approval from the College Principal', student will proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission. The candidate should take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt," the university said in a statement , The university has advised candidates to ensure that they secure their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered. Only candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds," the statement said.

"Candidates are advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines. Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications," the varsity added.

