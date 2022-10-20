Home Cities Delhi

82 officials face probe over conman’s prison racket in Delhi

In April 2021, he was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader and others.  

Published: 20th October 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday granted approval to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police for investigating 82 officials of the Delhi Prison Department for their alleged involvement in the organised crime syndicate being run by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Rohini Jail.

conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh, currently lodged in Jail No. 3 of the Tihar Jail, was arrested last year for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actresses and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Sukesh.

In April 2021, he was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader and others.  

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him. Notably, the ED, recently in an application to Supreme Court, had mentioned that accused Sukesh has repeatedly committed offences, including that of money laundering during his incarceration in jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his “ability to con people”.

The EOW had sought permission from ‘competent authority’ to investigate these officials under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act in a case, which is already being investigated under various sections of the IPC, dealing with extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy as well as under special statues, including MCOCA and IT Act by the EOW.

Officials said that the Prison Department directly under the now jailed AAP Minister, Satyendar Jain, has been marred with several serious controversies, including the confiscation of mobile phones from prisoners. Thereafter jamming devices were put in and around various jail premises recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena EOW Delhi Prison Department Rohini Jail
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp