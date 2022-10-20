Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University: First seat list out, 9,000 candidates admitted in one hour

The University of Delhi on Wednesday released the first list of seat allotment under its Common Seat Allocation Systems (CSAS) portal.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Wednesday released the first list of seat allotment under its Common Seat Allocation Systems (CSAS) portal. Unlike previous years, no public merit list has been released.  Candidates will know about their admission selection after logging in to the portal.

After a candidate is allocated the seat by DU, then they have to click on the ‘Accept Allocation’ icon under the ‘User’ action tab.

Following this, candidates should pay the fee after receiving approval from the college principal. DU also advised candidates that they must take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt. “Over 9,000 candidates accepted admission to various programmes within half an hour,” said Vikas Gupta, registrar, of DU. At least six students with perfect CUET scores were allotted their first preferences.

After a one-day delay in the release of the first list, the DU on Wednesday released the revised schedule for the first round of the CSAS list. As per the new schedule, the candidates can accept their allocated seats before 5 pm on October 21.

The college will simultaneously verify and approve the online application, the last date to verify and approve the application by the college is 5 pm on October 22. Candidates have to pay the admission fee by 4:59 pm on October 24 as per the revised schedule. However, the other schedule for admission will remain the same. 

“Candidates must also keep checking the “Query” tab regularly. In case, the college has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from a candidate,” said the DU in a release. 

This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of class XII marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy.

University makes up for earlier delay in allocation

The revised schedule for First Round of CSAS

Declaration of first CSAS allocation list 5 pm, October 19 

Candidates to ‘accept’ the allocated seat 5 pm Oct 19 - 5 pm Oct 21

Colleges to verify and approve online applications 5 pm Oct 19 - 5 pm Oct 22

Last date of online payment of admission fee 5pm Oct 24

