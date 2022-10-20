Home Cities Delhi

On offer: Special facility for MPS, referrals at AIIMS in Delhi

This came after a meeting a secretary from the Lok Sabha Secretariat had with AIIMS Director M Srinivas on October 13, sources said.

AIIMS

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what is being construed as a move to promote the VIP culture in the largest central hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has formed 11-point SOPs to facilitate special medical arrangements for all sitting MPs.

The SOPs for the VVIP treatment also applied to the patients referred by the MPs. It means a dedicated team of the premier hospital will provide special assistance to all such referrals.

This came after a meeting a secretary from the Lok Sabha Secretariat had with AIIMS Director M Srinivas on October 13, sources said. They said the VIP protocols already existed but were limited to cabinet ministers.

“This time, it has been extended to all MPs,” said a senior AIIMS official.

In a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary at LS Secretariat, Srinivas mentioned the 11-point SOP which will be followed for the VIP assistance of the MPs and their referrals. According to the letter accessed by this newspaper, the hospital will deploy duty officers round-the-clock to “coordinate & facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for Sitting MPs.” 

“In case a sitting MP requires OPD consultation from a speciality/super-speciality department, the LS/RS Secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him details about the ailment and specialists to be consulted. The duty officer will speak to the concerned specialists and fix up an appointment,” the letter said.

