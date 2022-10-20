Home Cities Delhi

Over 50 lakh vehicles off road for being over a decade old in Delhi, says data

The Delhi transport department has de-registered more than 50 lakh vehicles so far this year, according to official data.

Published: 20th October 2022 08:31 AM

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi transport department has de-registered more than 50 lakh vehicles so far this year, according to official data. The de-registered vehicles include diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, officials said, adding this is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year.

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution. According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been de-registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ordered that plying diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively be banned in the national capital. The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles.

The de-registered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of the national capital, the officials from the department said. As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as ‘active’ vehicles by the transport department.

The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life’ age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.

Vehicles older than 10 years banned, says top court
