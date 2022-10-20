Transform your spaces by focussing on lighting ahead of Diwali

By Express News Service

Good lighting is an intrinsic part of interior design: Not only does it breathe life into a setting by transforming it for the better, but it also adds to the functionality of spaces. With Diwali—the festival of lights—just around the corner, it is natural to gear up and plan how to illuminate your spaces. Using the traditional earthen lamp remains the tried-and-tested way to create a festive vibe and amp up one’s home. However, given the array of flattering light sources that one can find in stores, one need not just associate Diwali décor with diyas. We speak to city-based interior designers to give us a rundown on how to elevate the light scheme in one’s spaces ahead of Diwali celebrations.

A traditional touch

A great way to spruce up one’s home is by merging traditional elements with modern ones. This holds water even when it comes to lighting. Shagun Singh, founder of Gurugram-based Homework Design Studio says, “In an apartment, it probably makes better sense to use lights especially fairy lights that can be beautifully placed so as to make a space come alive.” Shagun shares that adding candles and tea lights can also be great ways to decorate your home to get that festive feeling, “Get creative with what you have at home and create a decor corner, which will make you happy.”

Amardeep Gulri, founder of East of Kailash-based interior design firm Deco-Arte shares, “Using candles and diyas will never be out of fashion and will instantly change the appearance of your home. You can make it even more fun by including ornamental candles along with diyas. Making use of every nook in your house is unquestionably a smart idea if you want to decorate your space tastefully. Paper lanterns, too, can be hung in a group to beautify your space easily and quickly.”

Look beyond the lights

Good lighting—no matter what the source—can enhance a space by bringing a sense of warmth to it. Shivam Dewan, founder of Rosha, a city-based destination for timeless designs and high-end lamps, says, “This festive season is when we get to celebrate in a grand way after not being able to do so in the last two years. Our homes reflect who we are. While decking your homes with traditional diyas and lanterns, it is important to bring the focus to interiors as well.” Dewan mentions lighting up smaller spaces that can be designated as conversation areas, “Make smaller conversation corners in your home, which can not only serve as a great space for guests but also when you are having a quiet evening at home.”

Add a sense of mystery

Sometimes, creating the illusion of light can be just what your home needs. Giving us insight into this, Natasha N Kochhar, associate partner and principal architect of city-based boutique architecture firm LTDF, concludes, “Indirect lighting can be used to add that mystery of where the light source is located. If you have corners, fairy lights or battery-operated lights can be bunched into vases or behind sofas to create a unique, lit-up corner. In this way, the accessories also become sources of light. One can also keep lights in unexpected places such as the centre of the room or tables, as it gives a certain warmth to the space. One just has to be careful that the LED is warm in colour—2700 Kelvin or lower.”

