China blocks India move at UN to blacklist LeT chief’s son  

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.The 46-year-old Hafiz Talha Saeed is a key member of the LeT and the head of the cleric wing of the terrorist outfit. 

Published: 21st October 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Wednesday put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Talha Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, in the second such move within 24 hours. 

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The 46-year-old Hafiz Talha Saeed is a key member of the LeT and the head of the cleric wing of the terrorist outfit. It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal to add Hafiz Talha Saeed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. 

It is the second time in less than 24 hours that Beijing put a hold on the bid submitted by India and the US to designate a Pakistan-based terrorist as a global terrorist. In April this year, India said that Hafiz Talha Saeed has been actively involved in recruitment, fundraising, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India as well as  Indian interests in Afghanistan.

Hafiz Talha Saeed has also been visiting various LeT centres across Pakistan, and during his sermons propagating jihad against India, Israel, the US and Indian interests in several Western countries.
China on Tuesday put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist.

Beijing placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood, 42, as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

