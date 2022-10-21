Top cop gets detention power under NSA for 90 days in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given detention powers to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora under the National Security Act (NSA), for people who pose a threat to the national capital, for 90 days, sources said on Thursday.

According to an official notification, Arora will hold this detention power till January 18 next year.

The lieutenant governor has authorised the commissioner of police to take into preventive detention those who become a threat to the national capital, according to a senior police officer.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act,1980, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period October 19, 2022, to January 18, 2023, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority,” the official order read.

The official notification cites subsection 2 of section 3 of NSA which states that the central government or a state government if satisfied that a person can act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, can make an order directing that such person be detained as a preventive measure.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given detention powers to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora under the National Security Act (NSA), for people who pose a threat to the national capital, for 90 days, sources said on Thursday. According to an official notification, Arora will hold this detention power till January 18 next year. The lieutenant governor has authorised the commissioner of police to take into preventive detention those who become a threat to the national capital, according to a senior police officer. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act,1980, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period October 19, 2022, to January 18, 2023, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority,” the official order read. The official notification cites subsection 2 of section 3 of NSA which states that the central government or a state government if satisfied that a person can act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, can make an order directing that such person be detained as a preventive measure.