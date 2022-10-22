‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign to be launch in Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will launch the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign once again to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the city, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Rai said experts are of the view that pollution levels may increase in Delhi after Diwali if the wind direction changes.

“The government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter,” he said.

Along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions is one of the major contributors to the national capital’s pollution generated locally, the environment minister said.

“Therefore, the government has decided to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28 for one month,” Rai said.

He said that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor its implementation at 100 key traffic intersections. Ten volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts. The major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections in the city where 20 volunteers each will be stationed.

Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent. According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi. Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in the city’s air.

