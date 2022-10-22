The glow factor: Here is the tips for festive-ready skin

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Festive ensembles. Check! Stunning baubles and trinkets. Check! Make-up essentials. Check Party supplies. Check! More often than not, we have a to-do list that is imperative to organise our lives right before the festivities kick in.

However, the one aspect that many of us—irrespective of gender—forget to focus on is making sure that the skin is prepared to withstand the exhaustion that the festive season brings along with it.

From getting that pre-glow right before you walk into a taash party or ensuring you have all the products in your skincare arsenal to help you steer clear of stress-related acne, there is more to the festive skincare regimen that meets the eye. We speak to city-based dermatologists, who give us their valued opinions on what one must take care of when it comes to paying attention to the skin before and after Diwali.

Let your skin breathe

When it comes to skincare, even novices are aware that the holy trinity—cleanse, tone, moisturise—must not be ignored. Dr Oshin Agrawal, consultant dermatologist, Fortis Noida, shares, “Cleansing has to be done twice daily by using a mild cleanser suited for your skin type. Additionally, you can exfoliate once or twice weekly. Oily and acne-prone skin needs toning, and it is important to go for alcohol-free toners. Using make-up during the festivals can disturb your skin barrier, and you can correct that with a good moisturiser as it will keep your skin soft, plump and hydrated.”

The one step that Agrawal adds to this regimen is applying sunscreen. She mentions, “Using sunscreen can reduce tanning and also adds to skin health. Try to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with infrared and blue light protection.”

Oxidative stress is just another phenomenon one has to deal with in this day and age. Dr Sethi gives an idea about what causes this stress as she explains, “Oxidative stress from pollution; the sun can cause pigmentation, blackheads, pores, and early ageing. This is why an antioxidant serum is great—using one that includes vitamin C, resveratrol, coenzyme q10, green tea, and ferulic acid will help.”

Giving us more insight into why the application of sunscreen is a major step in skincare especially during the festivities, Dr Kiran Sethi, skin and wellness expert and author, Skin Sense shares, “Sunblock is key even though it is winter. One must make sure that the sunscreen has zinc oxide in it as it protects the skin from indoor, LED lights as well.”

A good step to add in your pre-party beauty ritual, according to Dr Sethi, is “to freeze green tea into ice cubes and use it all over your face for three to five minutes.” She mentions that this helps calm the skin and also reduces pores. It is also important to realise that post-party skincare is as important as the one before it.

Both Dr Agrawal and Dr Sethi mention removing one’s make-up after a party. Dr Agrawal mentions, “Use a make-up remover, not just a facewash to remove your make-up. Also, drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated throughout the festive season.” Pampering the skin with ingredients that work—such as vitamin c, hyaluronic acid serums, and moisturisers are important as well.

To ensure your skin glows even after the party season commences, Dr Sethi shares an excellent tip as she concludes, “Apply a hydrating mask straight after you are back from a party. Also, a hyaluronic acid sleeping mask placed on your face overnight can do wonders.”

