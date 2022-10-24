Unbox luxe artisanal hampers this Diwali in Delhi

By Express News Service

The festive season is the perfect time to showcase gratitude to loved ones and acquaintances by means of thoughtful gifts that people will appreciate. If you are looking to please someone who celebrates style and has a taste for the finer things in life, it is best to get luxe and artisanal hampers that are curated by the best in the hospitality industry.

From decadent sweets to handcrafted delicacies, there is a lot to choose from this time of the year. In case you are undecided about what to give someone special this Diwali, we’ve put together an assortment of hampers from luxury hotels across Delhi-NCR that are nowhere close to basic.

FESTIVE INDULGENCES

The gift hampers included in Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi’s ‘Parva – The Art of Gifting’ includes a few delightful offerings that can also be customised by patrons. This assortment includes ‘Abha—Glory’, which is priced at Rs 55,000, ‘Archisa—Rays of Light’ costing Rs 12,500, among other curated gifts.

To order: Call Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi at +91 98739 28655

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards. Price excludes taxes and delivery charges.

THOUGHTFULLY-CRAFTED GIFTS

Those of you looking for a chic curation of festive gift sets can look no further than Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. Be it intricately-curated hampers, handmade chocolates, artisanal sweets, personalised experiences, and more, they offer it all.

To order: Call Shangri-La Eros New Delhi at +91 9999 198373

Cost: Rs 3,599 onwards. Price excludes taxes.

ELEGANT OFFERINGs

The Westin Gurgaon has a selection of bespoke gift boxes that range from traditional to artisanal, among other premium options. Their ‘Vintage’ box, for instance, is a Diwali hamper that is curated keeping travel enthusiasts in mind.

To order: Call The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, at +91 78380 90923

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

HANDCRAFTED SELECTIONS

Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi has decided to mix both traditional and contemporary offerings in a single hamper. The hotel’s assorted range features chef-crafted delights that are meant to be savoured with every single bite.

To order: Call ITC Maurya at +91 76699 90970 or Sheraton New Delhi at +91 88000 20848

Cost: Rs 3,899 onwards. Price excludes taxes and delivery charges.

A MEDLEY OF FLAVOURS

Gourmet collections from The Leela have been crafted to perfection. The boxes include a whole gamut of artisanal offerings—from handmade granola chunks for sweets to Indian savoury and more, along with Diya, toran, and a Ganesha idol in each hamper.

To order: Call The Leela Palace New Delhi at +91 011 3933 1212

Cost: Rs 4,500 onwards. Price excludes taxes and delivery charges.

