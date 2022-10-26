Home Cities Delhi

Cracker ban flouted, govt should accept it ‘failed’ to curb pollution, says BJP

Using the hashtag ‘DhuaHuaKejriwal’, Bagga, among several videos, shared on Twitter clips of a boy and some other people bursting firecrackers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday hit out at the AAP government, alleging it had failed to implement the firecracker ban on Diwali to curb pollution in Delhi, even as Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there was “30 per cent less pollution” here as compared to last year.

The Delhi government had in September announced a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on social media shared several videos of people defying the ban on Diwali to take a dig at the AAP government, while his party said the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation should accept that it has “failed” to curb pollution.

Blaming the Delhi government for firecracker burning during the festival despite a ban, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said,

