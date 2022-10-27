Corruption: Delhi HC quashes FIRs after delay in probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has quashed three FIRs registered against a former medical superintendent at a government hospital for alleged offences of corruption, saying he cannot be made to undergo the agony of trial after a decade of their filing when there has been a delay in probe and filing of charge sheet.

Without commenting on the merits or demerits of the allegations in the FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch, the court said Article 21 of the Constitution recognises the right of speedy trial and there was an inordinate and unexplained delay on part of the agency in completing the investigation in the present case even when the accused has always cooperated and joined the investigation.

The court’s order came on petitions by the former official seeking quashing of the FIRs which emanated in 2012 and 2013 from a tender inquiry relating to the procurement of different medical equipment.

“The incidents mentioned in the FIR are more than a decade old and hence, serious prejudice would be caused to the petitioner if trial is to be conducted on a charge sheet after more than a decade. The petitioner cannot be made to undergo the agony of trial after a decade of filing the FIRs For the aforesaid reasons, (the FIRs) are hereby quashed on account of delay in investigation and filing of charge sheet,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh in a recent order.

NEW DELHI: The High Court has quashed three FIRs registered against a former medical superintendent at a government hospital for alleged offences of corruption, saying he cannot be made to undergo the agony of trial after a decade of their filing when there has been a delay in probe and filing of charge sheet. Without commenting on the merits or demerits of the allegations in the FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch, the court said Article 21 of the Constitution recognises the right of speedy trial and there was an inordinate and unexplained delay on part of the agency in completing the investigation in the present case even when the accused has always cooperated and joined the investigation. The court’s order came on petitions by the former official seeking quashing of the FIRs which emanated in 2012 and 2013 from a tender inquiry relating to the procurement of different medical equipment. “The incidents mentioned in the FIR are more than a decade old and hence, serious prejudice would be caused to the petitioner if trial is to be conducted on a charge sheet after more than a decade. The petitioner cannot be made to undergo the agony of trial after a decade of filing the FIRs For the aforesaid reasons, (the FIRs) are hereby quashed on account of delay in investigation and filing of charge sheet,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh in a recent order.