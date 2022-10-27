Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University: No seats left as 21,312 seek upgrade

Vacant seats left only for science stream on conclusion of first round of seat allocation .

Published: 27th October 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi on Wednesday released the list of vacant seats. Most seats in colleges and programmes have been filled within the conclusion of the first round of the seat allocation, data released by the university said.At least 36 per cent of total admissions (21,312 students) have opted for upgradation on their preference for colleges and courses.

In Hansraj College, there are no vacant seats for the unreserved category for courses like BA English, BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Economics and Philosophy. Like Hansraj, the seats are filled in the first round in other prominent North Campus colleges as well. In Miranda House, no seats are left open for admission in its around twenty courses.

DU’s first round of seat allocation concluded on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees. A day after the list of vacant seats were displayed, 21,312 students (or 36 per cent of total admissions) have opted for the upgradation on their preference for colleges and courses.

Apart from humanities and commerce streams courses, there are few possibilities still open for admission in Science related courses. In Hansraj, 13 and 12 seats for the unreserved category are left in BSc Zoology and BSc Botany, respectively. Nine seats are vacant in BSc Physics (Hons).In Hindu College, eight seats each are vacant in Botany and Zoology courses. Five seats are vacant in BSc (Physics) at St Stephen’s College, as manifested in the university data. 

The candidates who have secured their admission in the first round have the option to “Upgrade” and reorder their higher preferences. The window to “upgrade” or reorder the higher preference was between 10:00 am on Wednesday and 5:00 pm on Thursday. Candidates who opted for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of Common Seat Allocation system (CSAS 2022). 

The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, university officials said.The said that the number of vacant seats may be changed as students will reorder or upgrade their choices after the display of vacant seats, officials said. The university will declare the CSAS second round on October 30 at 5:00 pm on the basis of seat availability. 

