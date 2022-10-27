MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if AAP wins: Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site Thursday and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP wins the civic body election.

Ahead of Kejriwal's visit, drama ensued at the Ghazipur landfill site and roads leading to the area as scores of BJP supporters staged a protest, showed black flags and raised slogans against him.

In turn, AAP workers also raised slogans against the BJP.

Roads leading to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur witnessed traffic jams because of protests by both parties.

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleged the BJP in its 15-year rule in Delhi's three erstwhile municipal corporations gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with waste.

"Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage. BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls," the Delhi chief minister said.

About BJP workers protesting his arrival at the landfill site, he alleged the saffron party "don't let anyone visit here.

" "They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain. All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards hoping that they will get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won't vote for them," Kejriwal claimed.

He also alleged that the BJP "gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore" during their 15-year rule in the civic bodies.

Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order as BJP and AAP activists exchange sloganeering, ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Ghazipur landfill site. (Photo | PTI)

"They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years they gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore of which 1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government," Kejriwal alleged.

Addressing the public at the landfill site, he accused the BJP of failing to clear the garbage mounds in Delhi in the last 15 years and appealed to the public to entrust their faith in AAP in upcoming MCD polls.

Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said, "Earlier this month Shah abused me and alleged that the Delhi government did not give money to MCD but I want to ask him how much they have given to the civic bodies ever since BJP formed government at the Centre.

"All they do is abuse me. They are only concerned about money. We have to win hearts. I am a magician and I know to win hearts. The Congress has been reduced to zero in Delhi and soon there will come a day when BJP will become zero too. In future all BJP supporters will come to the AAP," he said.

Clashes ocurred between supporters of the AAP and of the BJP while Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Gazipur Landfill site. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Kejriwal appealed to BJP supporters and workers to rise above party lines and for once think about Delhi and vote for AAP.

"On my way here BJP supporters protested and showed me black flags. I want to tell them to protest against me if you want but for once please vote for Delhi and give your vote to AAP and we will clean the city in five years," the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the public to give him a chance in MCD in upcoming polls.

"Please don't think about any party in the MCD polls but vote for Delhi and support us. I will clean the city in the next five years. Next time don't vote for me if I fail to do so," he said.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site Thursday and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP wins the civic body election. Ahead of Kejriwal's visit, drama ensued at the Ghazipur landfill site and roads leading to the area as scores of BJP supporters staged a protest, showed black flags and raised slogans against him. In turn, AAP workers also raised slogans against the BJP. Roads leading to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur witnessed traffic jams because of protests by both parties. Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleged the BJP in its 15-year rule in Delhi's three erstwhile municipal corporations gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with waste. "Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage. BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls," the Delhi chief minister said. About BJP workers protesting his arrival at the landfill site, he alleged the saffron party "don't let anyone visit here. " "They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain. All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards hoping that they will get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won't vote for them," Kejriwal claimed. He also alleged that the BJP "gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore" during their 15-year rule in the civic bodies. Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order as BJP and AAP activists exchange sloganeering, ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Ghazipur landfill site. (Photo | PTI) "They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years they gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore of which 1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government," Kejriwal alleged. Addressing the public at the landfill site, he accused the BJP of failing to clear the garbage mounds in Delhi in the last 15 years and appealed to the public to entrust their faith in AAP in upcoming MCD polls. Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said, "Earlier this month Shah abused me and alleged that the Delhi government did not give money to MCD but I want to ask him how much they have given to the civic bodies ever since BJP formed government at the Centre. "All they do is abuse me. They are only concerned about money. We have to win hearts. I am a magician and I know to win hearts. The Congress has been reduced to zero in Delhi and soon there will come a day when BJP will become zero too. In future all BJP supporters will come to the AAP," he said. Clashes ocurred between supporters of the AAP and of the BJP while Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Gazipur Landfill site. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS) Kejriwal appealed to BJP supporters and workers to rise above party lines and for once think about Delhi and vote for AAP. "On my way here BJP supporters protested and showed me black flags. I want to tell them to protest against me if you want but for once please vote for Delhi and give your vote to AAP and we will clean the city in five years," the AAP national convenor said. Kejriwal also appealed to the public to give him a chance in MCD in upcoming polls. "Please don't think about any party in the MCD polls but vote for Delhi and support us. I will clean the city in the next five years. Next time don't vote for me if I fail to do so," he said.