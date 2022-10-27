Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court halts shifting of century-old crematorium in Delhi

The bench noted that the crematorium was being used for village people since 1957 and that the residential colonies in Vasant Kunj had come into existence in 1990.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently pulled the plug on the shifting of 100 year-old crematorium at Masoodpur village in posh Vasant Kunj area to Kishangarh by quashing a Delhi High Court’s two decade-old order. 

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh however, directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to take steps for modernising the crematorium by shifting to a modern electric crematorium within a year.

The bench noted that the crematorium was being used for village people since 1957 and that the residential colonies in Vasant Kunj had come into existence in 1990. “Merely because the residents of Vasant Kunj in the national capital have started residing subsequently, it cannot be a ground to shift the crematorium or not to use the crematorium at Village Masoodpur,” the bench said.

The court also said, if the request made on behalf of respondent No. 1 (Federation mof Residents Welfare Association, Vasant Kunj) is accepted, then every crematorium in the city/town will have to be shifted outside the town/city, which shall not be in the interest of the residents of the village/city/town.Therefore, the High Court ought to have modified its earlier order dated 03.12.2003, in which it was directed to shift the crematorium at Village Masoodpur to Kishangarh.

Court’s order came in a plea preferred by SDMC against HC’s December 6, 2016 ruling in which the HC had refused to its earlier order passed in 2003. Appearing for the civic body, Advocate Vandana Sehgal 
had argued that after HC’s 2003 order, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation had taken a conscious decision not to close the crematorium at Village Masoodpur. 

Laying emphasis on MCD’s role to maintain places for disposal of dead, she added that merely because residential colonies came into existence eventually, it could not be a ground to close the crematorium which was in use since long.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp