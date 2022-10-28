Home Cities Delhi

AAP, L-G spar over campaign to curb pollution

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s anti-vehicular pollution campaign ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign was set for Friday's launch. It has been postponed indefinitely in the absence of approval from the office of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

At a press meeting, Rai questioned L-G’s seriousness towards tackling pollution in the city contributed majorly by vehicular emissions, which worsen during the winter season.

“The campaign was supposed to start on Friday, but surprisingly, the L-G is sitting over it. The file is pending approval. The L-G’s silence has led to anxiety among Delhiites as well as environmentalists,” Rai said.

Responding to the allegation, officials at the L-G house said the government placed the file for clearance of the scheme only on October 21 and that Saxena got only two working days to study the scheme due to festival holidays. 

