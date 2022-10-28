IGI becomes 1st Indian airport to deploy EVs 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the deployment of 57 electric vehicles (EV), the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first airport in the country to deploy EVs in the airport ecosystem, the consortium that operates and manages IGIA said on Thursday.

The e-vehicles have been deployed in the airport and its vicinity where they will be used in various ground operations. According to the consortium—the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)—the deployment of EVs will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

“Of these 57 EVs, 21 are being deployed on the airside and would be used by Airside Operations, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting and AGL teams, while the remaining 36 would be used by various DIAL departments which include environment, horticulture, and cargo, etc. on the landside,” said DIAL.

In addition to the newly introduced EVs, DIAL has also facilitated the use of electric buses for the transportation of passengers between Terminal 3 and the Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) building.

“These buses currently ferry passengers on a regular interval of 20 minutes between

these two locations,” the consortium said.

Besides, 12 charging stations with 22 charging points have been set up across the airport to facilitate EV charging for passengers, employees and cab service providers. “Ensuring sustainable development through environmental protection is one of the key focus areas of DIAL. DIAL has committed to becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030’.

The deployment of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport. When packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, electric mobility presents a viable alternative for reducing vehicular emissions at the airport. We have also set up EV charging stations and plan to add more such stations in a phased manner to support the growing need,” said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

Airport goes eco-friendly

As a part of the Green Transportation Program, DIAL has initiated the adoption of electric vehicles and drive out all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a phased manner. DIAL has also facilitated the use of electric buses for the transportation of passengers

