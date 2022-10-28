Home Cities Delhi

Jamia to hold events to mark its 102nd foundation day

The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI will organise a student film festival  ‘AJKMCRC Filmotsav’ on Saturday where films made by students will be screened.

Published: 28th October 2022 07:58 AM

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise several cultural programmes to celebrate its 102nd foundation day on Saturday, varsity officials said. The celebrations will begin on Friday with an exhibition on ‘Jamia Millia Islamia: History and Freedom Fighters’ at Dr Zakir Husain Central Library in the University. Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar will preside over the inaugural function, JMI officials said.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar will be the chief guest at the main function to be held on Saturday at Dr M A Ansari Auditorium of the University. The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, JMI will organise a student film festival  ‘AJKMCRC Filmotsav’ on Saturday where films made by students will be screened from 10 am to 5 pm, they said.

The Premchand Archives and Literary Centre will organise a dramatised reading of Munshi Premchand’s ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ while the students of PGD acting of the AJKMCRC will perform in the programme to be held on Friday. Jamia Alumni Connect (JAC) (Delhi Chapter) is also organising a programme at the varsity on Sunday.

Comments

