Sisodia to discuss closure of Yoga class scheme with L-G 

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of “conspiring” to shut the programme by pressuring officials.

Published: 28th October 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(File| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena and raise the issue of alleged attempts to discontinue the AAP government’s ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of “conspiring” to shut the programme by pressuring officials. “I will meet L-G tomorrow regarding the closure of Yoga classes in Delhi. Yoga classes in Delhi will be closed from Tuesday if immediate action is not taken. Thousands of people will suffer,” said Sisodia.

During his visit to Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal was asked about the row over the closure of the programme. “It is a matter of pain and anguish that such cheap politics is being played out in Delhi. We had started ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ to ensure the well-being and good health of Delhiites. As many as 17,000 citizens were taking part in our classes everyday” said Kejriwal.

 Asserting that people were getting treatment for lung ailments through the classes, he said such a fruitful programme was suspended.  “Imagine they have suspended such a fruitful programme. And this hasn’t been suspended conventionally. These people pressured officers into arbitrarily stopping the programme. I will go to all lengths possible to work in your best interest. I will not let them stop your yoga classes,” he said. 

