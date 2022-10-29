Breathless in Delhi city: Air quality worsens, turns ‘severe’ for 1st time this season

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dampening hopes of a cleaner winter for the city, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Friday was at its highest so far this season. The AQI was measured at 455 in the Anand Vihar area at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While the PM 10 level touched 500, the highest on the scale, the highest level of PM 2.5 was recorded at 455. The average PM 10 level was 458, while the average PM 2.5 was 400. The ‘severe’ category in air quality affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases like asthma and bronchitis.

The AQI of the entire city remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Friday, with an overall AQI reading of 357. Delhi had recorded the AQI level at 354 on Thursday. As per the latest forecast by the central environment watchdog, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) Project, the AQI may worsen and remain in the ‘very poor’ category over next three days.

“Strong winds at transport level blowing from northwest direction from stubble burning areas may transport pollutants to Delhi and its share in PM2.5 is likely to increase further. Air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain within ‘very poor’ for next three days,” SAFAR said.

