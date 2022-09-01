Bhardwaj, Bhatia argue over classroom budget in govt school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A verbal spat ensued between Aam Aadmi Party’s and BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday following the contention over the construction of classrooms in government-run schools.

The heated exchange between the AAP MLA and BJP spokesperson happened outside a government school in South Delhi whose videos they shared on Twitter, narrating their version of the spat.

“Despite repeated requests, Gaurav Bhatia did not enter the school and ran away. I asked him that we have to visit 498 more schools but he refused and ran off,” Bhardwaj captioned the video clip shared via his Twitter account.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh

Bhardwaj (Photo | EPS)

The war of words between the two erupted over the BJP’s accusation of corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi schools. The saffron party has alleged the AAP government of a scam in Delhi’s education department.

The BJP has accused the city government of increasing the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools beyond the sanctioned amount. The key opposition party in Delhi also alleged the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for not delivering on the promise of 500 new schools.

Meanwhile, Bhatia also posted a video from the school visit. The BJP leader alleged that Bhardwaj took him to two schools, claiming that one of them was an old school and was not built by the AAP government and the second one was still under construction.

“Bhardwaj took us to a school which was built in 1966. We have come to a second school that is still under construction. This is the reality of the AAP government. The truth has finally come out,” Bhatia could be seen speaking in the video.

The AAP and the BJP have been training guns on each other for the past few weeks over allegations of corruption in the excise policy. While the BJP has alleged AAP of scams in the education department and excise policy, the AAP has now alleged the LG of corruption.

