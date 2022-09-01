'Don't want politics in matter of women safety in Delhi': Kejriwal hits back at BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government does not want politics in the matter related women safety and urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Centre to take "appropriate action" in this regard.

Addressing the Assembly, Kejriwal noted that the law-and-order in the national capital is continuously deteriorating and pledged "all possible support" to the BJP-led Centre and Saxena to address the problem.

This comes days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot at by a bike-borne man in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said.

"I also want to bring this to everyone's attention that Delhi's law and order is continuously deteriorating. We do not want any politics in this issue. We want the LG and the Centre to take appropriate action and we will give all possible support to them," Kejriwal said.

"The (National Crime Records Bureau) report on the safety of women is quite concerning. Delhi is the most unsafe metro in the country. We cannot withstand this blot. We want the safety of our women," he added.

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide the best treatment possible to the girl from Sangam Vihar, who received a bullet injury on her shoulder in the attack on August 25.

He also demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

Police have arrested the main accused in the case, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill the girl as she had stopped talking to him, officials said on Thursday.

Amanat Ali (19) was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Police had earlier arrested two other accused -- Bobby (24) and Pawan alias Sumit (19) -- in the case.

According to police, Ali came in contact with the girl on social media a couple of years ago.

However, she stopped talking to him around six months ago and he held a grudge against her for that.

The five-day special assembly session was just a "ploy" to divert attention of the people from the AAP government's "corruption" in implementing the Excise policy and construction of classrooms, the Delhi BJP charged on Thursday, claiming that issues in the interest of Delhiites were not discussed in the House.

It also alleged the special session was nothing but an attempt to "shine the face of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal".

The special session concluded on Thursday with AAP government, having 62 members in the House, winning the confidence motion tabled earlier by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The confidence motion was brought to prove that BJP's alleged "Operation Lotus" failed in Delhi and also to show that AAP MLAs were "hardcore honest", Kejriwal said in the House.

The eight BJP MLAs, three of whom were marshalled out of the House during the debate on confidence motion, staged a sit-in outside chief minister's residence, demanding his resignation over corruption and alleged muzzling of Opposition voice in the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged, "Arvind Kejriwal convened the five-day assembly session only to shine his face and use it as a political weapon.

Why did he not discuss any problems of Delhi in the House," Gupta alleged.

The session called at the expense of tax payers' money was just a "ploy to divert attention of people from "corruption" of the Kejriwal government in the implementation of excise policy and construction of classrooms, Gupta alleged.

"For the entire five days, the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party kept doing what they wanted to and used the session as a political weapon. Even the constitutional post of Lt Governor was not spared and baseless charges were levelled against him," Gupta charged.

The BJP MLAs protesting outside Kejriwal's residence charged the AAP government of corruption and added it has no right to continue in power anymore.

"The Kejriwal government is murdering democracy and that is why continuously for five days, the BJP MLAs were thrown out from the House," charged Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Arvind Kejriwal does not have the courage to answer the questions of the Opposition in the assembly which was why the BJP MLAs who raised questions they were marshalled out, Bidhuri charged.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit of the state of Gujarat from Friday to provide a fillip to his outfit's campaigning and also announce another pre-election "guarantee" for voters.

During his visit, Kejriwal will declare a "major pre-poll guarantee" for the people of Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end, an AAP statement said on Thursday.

Till now, Kejriwal has announced a set of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare to all and free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The AAP leader will start his two-day trip from Devbhumi Dwarka district by addressing a gathering in Dwarka town, during which he will announce the new pre-poll guarantee, said the statement.

After addressing the gathering, Kejriwal will offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadheesh temple in Dwarka town.

On Saturday, he will be in Surendranagar town to attend a meeting of sarpanches.

Later, he will attend a "town hall" meeting with Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs), who work in eGram centres for delivering services to rural citizens, said the statement.

The Delhi CM has visited Gujarat multiple times in the last few months to campaign for the AAP and oversee its poll preparations.

