‘No STD evidence in monkeypox patients’: Report

Five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Delhi, the city government said on August 13 and asserted that the situation is being “continuously monitored”.

NEW DELHI: A new study has said “no secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections” were recorded in five confirmed clinical cases of monkeypox in Delhi except for Hepatitis B virus in the case of one patient. The study Clinical presentation, viral kinetics and management of human monkeypox cases from New Delhi, India 2022 was done jointly by researchers at LNJP Hospital here and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

The study has, however, not been peer-reviewed by a journal, it said. “Monkeypox cases suggest underdiagnosed monkeypox infection in the community. This emphasises the need for active surveillance of MPXV in high-risk populations such as men having sex with men (MSM) and female sex workers (FSW),” it said. 

Five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Delhi, the city government said on August 13 and asserted that the situation is being “continuously monitored”. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

“All the cases were mild and had a good recovery,” it said. According to the study, all five cases presented with “mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb”. 

