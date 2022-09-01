Tech corner: RPT-02 SOL from Adidas, a perfect addition to shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

A pair to swear by

Featuring Powerfoyle tech, the RPT-02 SOL from Adidas transforms all light (natural and artificial) into energy. It is also made from 87 per cent recycled plastic in part and comes with 80hrs of playtime and IPX 4 resistance for sweat and splash-proof capabilities during active use. A great pair of headphones to own. adidasheadphones.com

‘Kick’ off in style

McLaren and Athletic Propulsion Labs have joined forces to create the new HySpeed, an all-purpose trainer combining performance and quality along with luxurious materials.

Features include a microfibre heel, an advanced fitment system, a nitrogen-fused midsole along with a tech loom upper. athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Pump up the volume

Blaupunkt’s SBW600 is a Dolby 5.1 Soundbar which dishes out 360RMS watts of pure sound. The sound comes via 11 speaker drivers—six in the soundbar, four in the two satellite towers, and one in the woofer.

The woofer has a bottom-firing design with a rear bass port. The configuration delivers rich, smooth, and heavy bass across all volumes. Connectivity includes BT, aux in, optical, coaxial, HDMI ARC, and USB. blaupunktaudio.in

