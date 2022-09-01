Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: RPT-02 SOL from Adidas, a perfect addition to shopping list

The woofer has a bottom-firing design with a rear bass port. The configuration delivers rich, smooth, and heavy bass across all volumes. 

Published: 01st September 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

RPT-02 SOL from Adidas at Rs 18,990

RPT-02 SOL from Adidas at Rs 18,990

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

A pair to swear by
Featuring Powerfoyle tech, the RPT-02 SOL from Adidas transforms all light (natural and artificial) into energy. It is also made from 87 per cent recycled plastic in part and comes with 80hrs of playtime and IPX 4 resistance for sweat and splash-proof capabilities during active use. A great pair of headphones to own.  adidasheadphones.com

‘Kick’ off in style 
McLaren and Athletic Propulsion Labs have joined forces to create the new HySpeed, an all-purpose trainer combining performance and quality along with luxurious materials.

Features include a microfibre heel, an advanced fitment system, a nitrogen-fused midsole along with a tech loom upper. athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Pump up the volume
Blaupunkt’s SBW600 is a Dolby 5.1 Soundbar which dishes out 360RMS watts of pure sound. The sound comes via 11 speaker drivers—six in the soundbar, four in the two satellite towers, and one in the woofer.

The woofer has a bottom-firing design with a rear bass port. The configuration delivers rich, smooth, and heavy bass across all volumes. Connectivity includes BT, aux in, optical, coaxial, HDMI ARC, and USB.  blaupunktaudio.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPT-02 SOL Adidas Tech corner
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp