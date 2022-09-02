Home Cities Delhi

Batla encounter case: Delhi High Court to hear convicts’ plea on September 22

While convict Ariz Khan was awarded the death penalty by a trial court,  Shahzad Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC Thursday said it would hear on Sept 22 appeals by two convicts challenging the death sentence and life term awarded to them in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case in which decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life.

While convict Ariz Khan was awarded the death penalty by a trial court,  Shahzad Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.   Both convicts have challenged their conviction and sentence in the case.  The high court has received a reference for confirmation of the death sentence awarded by the trial court to Ariz Khan for the murder of Sharma.

It will also deal with the appeal of the state seeking enhancement of the life term awarded to Shahzad.At the request of the Delhi government, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma adjourned the hearing in the matter for September 22.  

The HC also directed its registry to provide electronic copies of the documents to the counsel for the parties. Inspector Sharma of the Delhi Police’s special cell was killed during the encounter.

TAGS
Batla encounter 2008 Batla House NIA National Investigation Agency Batla house encounter case
