Home Cities Delhi

'Operation Lotus' row: Amid clash with Delhi LG, AAP to meet President Murmu on September 7

The AAP legislators on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the CBI demanding a probe against BJP's 'Operation Lotus' under which the saffron party allegedly 'destabilized and toppled' governments.

Published: 02nd September 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers burn an effigy during a protest against AAP government, outside Delhi Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has agreed to meet a delegation of AAP MLAs next week to discuss the alleged “Operation Lotus” by the BJP, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. This comes a day after the AAP leader requested Murmu for a meeting with her party MLAs to apprise her about the BJP’s alleged attempt to poach AAP MLAs in a bid to destabilise the government. 

“I’m happy to share that the Hon’ble President has given time to meet a delegation of AAP MLAs on 7th September. We had sought time to apprise her of Operation Lotus’ – a serious threat to democracy in India!,” she said. 

A day ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proved the full majority of its government in the confidence motion convened during a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday. The motion was set after AAP alleged the BJP of poaching its MLAs.  

The AAP termed “Operation Lotus” a tool used by the BJP to murder democracy in India. “The BJP is at the helm of affairs at the Centre. It has already toppled state governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and MP by buying MLAs. It has destabilised the governments of other parties. They subvert people’s mandates and form their own government,” she said.

Atishi also alleged that the BJP has bought 277 MLAs from other parties to topple governments in various states and form its own. On Wednesday, a 10-member delegation met CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand an investigation into the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple other parties’ governments. When refused entry to the office, they sat in a sit-in protest for two hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party aap BJP Operation Lotus CBI
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp