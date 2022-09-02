'Operation Lotus' row: Amid clash with Delhi LG, AAP to meet President Murmu on September 7

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has agreed to meet a delegation of AAP MLAs next week to discuss the alleged “Operation Lotus” by the BJP, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. This comes a day after the AAP leader requested Murmu for a meeting with her party MLAs to apprise her about the BJP’s alleged attempt to poach AAP MLAs in a bid to destabilise the government.

“I’m happy to share that the Hon’ble President has given time to meet a delegation of AAP MLAs on 7th September. We had sought time to apprise her of Operation Lotus’ – a serious threat to democracy in India!,” she said.

A day ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proved the full majority of its government in the confidence motion convened during a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday. The motion was set after AAP alleged the BJP of poaching its MLAs.

The AAP termed “Operation Lotus” a tool used by the BJP to murder democracy in India. “The BJP is at the helm of affairs at the Centre. It has already toppled state governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and MP by buying MLAs. It has destabilised the governments of other parties. They subvert people’s mandates and form their own government,” she said.

Atishi also alleged that the BJP has bought 277 MLAs from other parties to topple governments in various states and form its own. On Wednesday, a 10-member delegation met CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand an investigation into the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple other parties’ governments. When refused entry to the office, they sat in a sit-in protest for two hours.

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has agreed to meet a delegation of AAP MLAs next week to discuss the alleged “Operation Lotus” by the BJP, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. This comes a day after the AAP leader requested Murmu for a meeting with her party MLAs to apprise her about the BJP’s alleged attempt to poach AAP MLAs in a bid to destabilise the government. “I’m happy to share that the Hon’ble President has given time to meet a delegation of AAP MLAs on 7th September. We had sought time to apprise her of Operation Lotus’ – a serious threat to democracy in India!,” she said. A day ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proved the full majority of its government in the confidence motion convened during a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday. The motion was set after AAP alleged the BJP of poaching its MLAs. The AAP termed “Operation Lotus” a tool used by the BJP to murder democracy in India. “The BJP is at the helm of affairs at the Centre. It has already toppled state governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and MP by buying MLAs. It has destabilised the governments of other parties. They subvert people’s mandates and form their own government,” she said. Atishi also alleged that the BJP has bought 277 MLAs from other parties to topple governments in various states and form its own. On Wednesday, a 10-member delegation met CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand an investigation into the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple other parties’ governments. When refused entry to the office, they sat in a sit-in protest for two hours.