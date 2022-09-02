Home Cities Delhi

Operation Lotus failed, says CM Kejriwal as govt wins confidence vote

The motion, tabled by the CM, was passed with 58 votes cast in support, while no member voted against it

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses media after the end of the special Assembly session on Thursday | Parveen Negi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses media after the end of the special Assembly session on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a confidence motion tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Legislative Assembly passed a confidence motion in favour of the government in Delhi on Thursday. The motion, tabled by the chief minister, was passed with 58 votes in its support by AAP MLAs. No vote was cast against it.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Naresh Balyan remained absent from the House due to their visits to Canada and Australia, respectively. Satyendra Jain is behind bars while Rakhi Birla could not vote as she presided over the House as deputy chair to the speaker. The AAP has a strength of 62 seats in the Delhi assembly.

The BJP-led opposition did not take part in the proceedings. Three of the BJP’s were expelled from the assembly for the current session after an argument with deputy speaker Rakhi Birla as she did not consider their demand to call attention notices before a discussion on the motion.

Reacting to it, the rest of the party MLAs walked out of the assembly soon after. A special session was convened to carry out the confidence motion. The House is now adjourned indefinitely. In his address to the House post the motion, CM Kejriwal called the result a failure of “Operation Lotus”, asserting it as proof that “BJP can’t buy AAP’s people.”

“The confidence motion was meant to prove that the BJP’s Operation Lotus may have been successful in other states but it failed in Delhi. Today we proved to the country that you (BJP) can’t buy AAP’s people. They could not buy even one MLA,” he said. “We fear no one.” Our MLAs refuse to be bought by anyone,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP leader said that the cases filed by central agencies on allegations of scams, involving the excise policy and the education department would eventually help the party gain votes in the Gujarat assembly elections.

“The BJP is investigating every place where AAP has done good work. Our vote share is up by 4 per cent in Gujarat since the raid on Sisodia. It will go up to 6 per cent when he’s arrested,” he stated.
“Fake cases have been registered against Sisodia. The CBI raided Sisodia’s residence, went to his village and probed his bank locker, but found nothing,” Kejriwal added.

BJP refrains from vote
The BJP-led opposition did not take part in the proceedings. Three of the BJP’s were expelled from the assembly for the current session after an argument with deputy speaker Rakhi Birla as she did not consider their demand to call attention notices before a discussion on the motion
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Lotus Kejriwal Delhi Assembly AAP MLA
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp