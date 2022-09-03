Home Cities Delhi

1,000 sandalwood saplings planted on Day 1 of drive in Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G V K Saxena on Friday launched a sandalwood plantation drive in Qutabgarh village with 500 farmers planting 1,000 saplings of the expensive tree on the first day, officials said.

On July 3, Saxena instructed officials to plant 10,000 sandalwood trees in Delhi. During the drive, he expressed the hope that these 1,000 trees, once grown to their full length in the next 10-12 years, will become a financial asset worth Rs 150 crore to the farmers, apart from providing the city with a fragrant green cover.

The L-G said experts from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh had been roped in for training the farmers, who had undertaken the planation of sandalwood saplings on their plots, in grooming and upkeep of these trees.

