BSES signs pact with AI firm ‘Bidgely’ to curb power loss, ensure efficiency  

According to the terms of the agreement, Bidgely and BSES will work together to build and enforce performance AI-based solutions to improve productivity in several areas.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discom, BSES, has tied up with Bidgely, an artificial intelligence (AI) unit for utilities, to strengthen operational efficiencies in the national capital. The tie-up is aimed to improve services including power-theft detection, consumer energy-saving solutions, and specifically load forecasting.   

BSES and Bidgely have signed a MoU to expedite the transition to create a greener and more digitalized environment, said discom officials. According to the terms of the agreement, Bidgely and BSES will work together to build and enforce performance AI-based solutions to improve productivity in several areas.

The BSES said that precise medium-term, day-ahead, and intra-day demand estimates are crucial for efficient power planning, which guarantees a steady supply of electricity to consumers. “Initially to be implemented in South and West Delhi’s specified BRPL regions, the programme might also be implemented in East and Central Delhi depending on the outcomes,” it said.

Electricity distribution firms BRPL and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Ltd) were created as joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Delhi government. “Bidgely will implement its AI-powered solutions in ways that enable BSES to interact with consumers and prevent revenue losses related with energy theft,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer of Bidgely.

