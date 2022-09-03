Immerse idols only at designated places, says Delhi Police advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of upcoming festivals, the police on Friday urged citizens to follow guidelines issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and immerse idols only at designated places identified by authorities. The police also urged people to use natural dyes, colours and biodegradable materials for decoration of idols.

“We urge you to follow the Delhi Pollution Control Committee guidelines to have pollution-free celebrations. Wish you happy festivities,” the Delhi Police tweeted. According to DPCC guidelines, people have been asked not immerse plaster of paris (POP)-based idols in any water body/ponds/ghats except at designated places.

The government’s pollution control body asked district magistrates to ensure idols are not immersed in the Yamuna or any other water body during this year’s Ganeshotva and Durga Puja. It said violations are punishable with a fine of Rs 50,000 or a jail term of up to six years.

The DPCC has also asked urban local bodies to create artificial ponds in the proximity of residential areas for idol immersion. The police has been directed to check the entry of vehicles carrying Plaster of Paris (POP) idols into the city.

We urge you to follow the Delhi Pollution Control Committee guidelines to have pollution-free celebrations.



Wish you happy festivities.@DPCC_pollution #DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/sZp0JW3ePz — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 2, 2022

Municipal bodies have been asked to issue directions to all zonal offices to take action against illegal idol-making. The DPCC said idol immersion creates serious problems as toxic chemicals used in their preparation leach out in the water.

Drive to check adulteration in dairy items

New Delhi: Ahead of the festival season, the government’s food safety department has started taking samples of ‘khoya’ (a milk product) used in preparing sweets, to check for adulteration, and issuing show cause notices to vendors. Under officer AK Singh, eight teams have started sampling khoya at its auction sites in Mori Gate and Fatehpuri, the department said. The teams visited the two khoya auction sites on Thursday, collected 22 samples and served three show cause notices to the vendors at Mori Gate for not having FSSAI registration, the statement said.

