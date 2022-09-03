Immortalising memories through art

By Express News Service

Ahmedabad-based Iram Art Gallery is currently hosting Riyaz, a group art show themed on the importance of the conservation of memory. The show—happening at the Bikaner House; it concludes on Sunday—features the works of several multidisciplinary artists such as Manu Parekh, Amit Ambalal, Mona Rai, Madhvi Parekh, PR Daroz, Ranbir Kaleka, Ankon Mitra, among others.

Curated by documentarian Ina Puri, this show attempts to bring together works of powerful voices in art spanning generations and regions, with an underlying objective to encourage diversity and fuse together myth, memory, fact, fiction, and history.

Ahmedabad-based Iram Art Gallery is currently hosting Riyaz, a group art show themed on the importance of the conservation of memory. The show—happening at the Bikaner House; it concludes on Sunday—features the works of several multidisciplinary artists such as Manu Parekh, Amit Ambalal, Mona Rai, Madhvi Parekh, PR Daroz, Ranbir Kaleka, Ankon Mitra, among others. Curated by documentarian Ina Puri, this show attempts to bring together works of powerful voices in art spanning generations and regions, with an underlying objective to encourage diversity and fuse together myth, memory, fact, fiction, and history.