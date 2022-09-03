‘Mann ki Baat’ to promote Hindi in schools & offices : NDMC

Ashish Srivastav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To celebrate Hindi Diwas, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planned to talk, discuss and debate over topics such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches on Mann ki Baat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The exercise will be conducted in schools and offices run by the civic corporation.

A meeting was held by NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay along with the Hindi Officer, Deputy Director and other officials of the Hindi Department. The agenda was to come up with topics that would help promote the official language.

“Mann ki Baat is a very popular radio programme among the masses. People listen diligently to the speeches delivered by PM Modi. We thought of using it to generate conversation in a language spoken by a large number of Indians,” he said.

Other suggested topics include India on the world stage in space technology, education - base of life, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dream of Martyrs of the country, power of pen, the leading role of India during Covid-19, good citizen - future of the country, status of Hindi currently, changing nature of functioning in offices, Nari Samman, spiritual power, among others.

Upadhyay said that essay writing, speech, debate competitions, etc. will be conducted to promote Hindi Diwas, which falls on September 14. “Banners and posters will also be put up in all the NDMC offices and schools. Circulars will be issued to inform and encourage people to participate in these competitions,” he added.

“Hindi language is the identity of India. It is one of the most important languages. In today’s modern times, people have been greatly influenced by western civilization, and the importance of the Hindi language is disappearing. Hindi Diwas keep people connected to their roots and remind people of their native culture,” he said.

