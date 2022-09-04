Home Cities Delhi

218 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new deaths in Delhi

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641 with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday reported 218 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 11,267 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 236 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

On Friday, the city logged 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths. Delhi on Thursday recorded 271 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent and three fatalities.

The city on Wednesday logged 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent and two deaths. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,172, down from 1,292 the previous day.

As many as 832 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,391 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 140 are occupied, it said. There are 148 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

