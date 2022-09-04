Home Cities Delhi

MCD denies its school infrastructure 'poorer than Delhi government-run schools' 

The AAP legislators, including the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, live-streamed their visit to the schools on social media platforms.

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits an MCD School in South Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP-controlled MCD came to the defence of its school infrastructure, denying it was "poorer than those run by the city government" after the AAP MLA live-streamed their "poor condition" on social media.

In a statement on Saturday, the MCD said the "intrusion by a group of 30-40 people in their schools were uncalled-for" and the children had to "suffer a rude break to the harmonious rhythm of their learning process.

"A reckless competition to parade video clips of MCD classrooms on Twitter and other social media platforms began to prove that MCD schools have poor infrastructure and have overburdened teachers and overflowing classes.

"It is hoped that NCPCR, Delhi Commission of Women, DCPCR, etc take note of such breach and call for appropriate action against trespassers in schools who put safety and security of children at bay," the civic body said.

The AAP legislators, including the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, live-streamed their visit to the schools on social media platforms, highlighting the "poor condition" of their buildings, classrooms, toilets and campuses, and slammed the BJP for raising questions on the Delhi government's expenditure on the construction of its schools.

The unified MCD is currently functioning under the BJP-led Centre. Before unification early this year, the BJP ruled the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

"MCD denies that its school infrastructure is poorer than Delhi government-run schools," the civic body said in a statement.

"The corporation does not let any child go back without admission and it believes in every child's right to education," the statement claimed.

It further said: "It was claimed on Twitter that the infrastructure of Delhi government schools is better than MCD schools.

MCD completely denies such a claim.

"It also asks those who question the infrastructure of MCD schools to give a thought to whether MCD is getting its funds for infrastructure as provided for in the rules of government business. It is a sad commentary that the funds given by the Delhi government to MCD schools have been a trickle in comparison to a gush of funds for Delhi government schools," the civic body claimed.

"Broadly, the funds allotted by the Delhi government to MCD under infrastructure creation/capital assets/repair and maintenance have been Rs 0 (zero rupee) in 2020-21, Rs 21 cr in 2021-22 and Rs 7.5 crore in 2022-23 for over 1,535 MCD schools," it further claimed.

In comparison, Delhi government schools have been provided "more than Rs 1,500 crore every year for its 1,100 schools," the MCD said.

A little coaxing and Twitter pleas to the Delhi government by those raising the issue may help address the alleged problem to a great extent, it said.

