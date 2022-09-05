Home Cities Delhi

Inspiring on-screen mentors on Teacher’s Day

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, we suggest four films that will remind you of your teacher, guru, mentor, or educator who has impacted your life.

Published: 05th September 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Taare Zameen Par. (File Photo)

A still from the movie Taare Zameen Par. (File Photo)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Be it the amiable and helpful Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory or the efficient yet stubborn Debraj Sahai from Black, Hindi cinema has given us characters that make us reminisce about our real-life role models who pushed us to become who we are today. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, we suggest four films that will remind you of your teacher, guru, mentor, or educator who has impacted your life.

A poignant, feel-good story 
Iqbal, a 2005 coming-of-age film by Nagesh Kuknoor, is centred on the story of Iqbal, a boy with hearing and speech disabilities who dreams of being part of the Indian cricket team. Supporting him is his coach, Mohit, who trains him to realise his ambition.

FILM: Iqbal
CAST: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah
WATCH ON: Zee5

‘C’ for  compassion  
Based on the Bengali novel Rangeen Uttarain by Raj Kumar Maitra, the film Parichay—it is directed by Gulzar—is focused on Ravi, a soft-spoken tutor who is made to teach five mischievous children. He uses methods such as music, storytelling, and humour, to help his students learn, and eventually transform them into responsive tutees.

FILM: Parichay
CAST: Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, 
WATCH ON: Zee 5

Addressing problems in the education system 
The 2016 drama Chalk n Duster discusses various issues in the Indian education system and the impact of privatisation on education. The film will remind you of how some teachers go beyond their expected roles and impact their students’ lives.

FIM: Chalk n Duster 
CAST: Shabana Azmi, Juhi Chawla
WATCH ON: Jio Cinema

High on emotional quotient  
Loved by all, Taare Zameen Par (2007) is the Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary-starrer film that is perfect to revisit today. Centred on the life of a child with dyslexia, this film is about how an empathetic art teacher helps him recognise his strengths. The film will make you laugh, smile, and cry, all while touching upon some important themes.

FILM: Taare Zameen Par
CAST: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra WATCH ON: Netflix

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeetu Bhaiya Kota Factory Hindi cinema Teacher’s Day Iqbal Parichay Chalk n Duster 
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp