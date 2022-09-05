Inspiring on-screen mentors on Teacher’s Day
On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, we suggest four films that will remind you of your teacher, guru, mentor, or educator who has impacted your life.
Be it the amiable and helpful Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory or the efficient yet stubborn Debraj Sahai from Black, Hindi cinema has given us characters that make us reminisce about our real-life role models who pushed us to become who we are today. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, we suggest four films that will remind you of your teacher, guru, mentor, or educator who has impacted your life.
A poignant, feel-good story
Iqbal, a 2005 coming-of-age film by Nagesh Kuknoor, is centred on the story of Iqbal, a boy with hearing and speech disabilities who dreams of being part of the Indian cricket team. Supporting him is his coach, Mohit, who trains him to realise his ambition.
FILM: Iqbal
CAST: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah
WATCH ON: Zee5
‘C’ for compassion
Based on the Bengali novel Rangeen Uttarain by Raj Kumar Maitra, the film Parichay—it is directed by Gulzar—is focused on Ravi, a soft-spoken tutor who is made to teach five mischievous children. He uses methods such as music, storytelling, and humour, to help his students learn, and eventually transform them into responsive tutees.
FILM: Parichay
CAST: Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, Pran,
WATCH ON: Zee 5
Addressing problems in the education system
The 2016 drama Chalk n Duster discusses various issues in the Indian education system and the impact of privatisation on education. The film will remind you of how some teachers go beyond their expected roles and impact their students’ lives.
FIM: Chalk n Duster
CAST: Shabana Azmi, Juhi Chawla
WATCH ON: Jio Cinema
High on emotional quotient
Loved by all, Taare Zameen Par (2007) is the Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary-starrer film that is perfect to revisit today. Centred on the life of a child with dyslexia, this film is about how an empathetic art teacher helps him recognise his strengths. The film will make you laugh, smile, and cry, all while touching upon some important themes.
FILM: Taare Zameen Par
CAST: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra WATCH ON: Netflix