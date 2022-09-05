Home Cities Delhi

‘Janta Ki Adalat’ corners AAP over new excise policy 

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that following the implementation of the new excise policy, “liquor sales more than doubled yet there was a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crores”. 

Published: 05th September 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Sunday held a ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ posing questions to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and later enacting their mock arrest to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the now-repealed Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that there has been corruption in the implementation of the liquor policy. Gupta claimed that following the implementation of the new excise policy, “liquor sales more than doubled yet there was a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crores”. 

He also raised the issues of hiking the commission of wholesalers and opening vends without consulting women and resident welfare associations. Bidhuri alleged that liquor vends were opened in violation of the Delhi Master Plan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Janta Ki Adalat Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia AAP Excise Policy 2021-22
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp