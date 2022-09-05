‘Janta Ki Adalat’ corners AAP over new excise policy 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Sunday held a ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ posing questions to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and later enacting their mock arrest to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the now-repealed Excise Policy 2021-22. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that there has been corruption in the implementation of the liquor policy. Gupta claimed that following the implementation of the new excise policy, “liquor sales more than doubled yet there was a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crores”. He also raised the issues of hiking the commission of wholesalers and opening vends without consulting women and resident welfare associations. Bidhuri alleged that liquor vends were opened in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.