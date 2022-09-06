Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Curbs ahead of Central Vista opening 

The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function.

Published: 06th September 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Central Vista

Grand Central Vista (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic restrictions will be put in place in parts of central Delhi on September 8, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to issue an advisory to the government of India ministries and departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport and close offices after lunch on Thursday, the officials said.

The inaugural function is scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. A large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function. As advised by the Delhi Police and to ensure the security of VVIPs, a number of roads will be closed for general traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm on September 8, the officials said.

On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from India Gate to Man Singh Road. After being closed for 20 months, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public on September 9.

There will be a heavy deployment of policemen and security guards on the revamped stretch to prevent theft or damage to the newly installed facilities. While visitors will not be allowed to set foot anywhere between the India Gate and Man Singh Road on day of inauguration, they can use the entire stretch starting September 9.

