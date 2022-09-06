Delhi man pens 77-page suicide note, reads Gita, kills mother, then self

By PTI

NEW DELHI; A 25-year-old man who died by suicide here had allegedly killed his mother three days before and used a deodorant spray to quell the foul smell emanating from her "highly decomposed'' body, police said on Monday.

Kshitij killed himself on Sunday, three days after he strangled and cut the throat of his mother Mithilesh, they said. His father died 10 years ago.

The matter came to light on Sunday after a PCR call was made around 8 pm by their neighbours after a foul smell emanated from the house in Rohini, police said.

Investigation revealed that Kshitij had received a call from his mother's friend around 7 pm on Sunday.

When she asked him about his mother's whereabouts, he told her that he killed her on Thursday and the body was in the house, police said.

The friend was shocked and kept asking questions to Kshitij.

He told her that he is going to kill himself too, a senior police officer said.

Kshitij left a 77-page suicide note wherein he admitted to having killed his mother on Thursday and also mentioned his "depression".

He also wrote that he wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed, the officer said.

"He mentioned that since his childhood he was lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he stated that his mother did not give him money and both he and his mother were suffering from a disease. It was also mentioned in the note that his mother had gone through a lot and he wanted to free her", the officer said.

Kshitij wrote that he first strangulated his mother with a chain.

After 10 minutes, he slit her throat because he had read somewhere that the soul would not be able to attain salvation if a person is strangulated. So, to free his mother's soul, he slit her throat, the officer added.

Kshitij's father, Shri Niwas, a retired government official, died around 10 years ago.

The mother-son was living with his monthly pension, police said, adding post-mortem of the bodies has been conducted.

