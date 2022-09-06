Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police arrest mastermind for over 5,000 vehicle thefts

During the course of the investigation, five more country-made pistols and a stolen car were recovered from him.

Published: 06th September 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have arrested a person, accused of stealing over 5,000 vehicles and being a supplier of illegal arms. The accused identified as Anil Chauhan was a class-1 contractor in the Assam Government, police said.

According to, Shweta Chauhan, DCP Central District, the recent spurt in the supply of illegal arms in areas of Central Delhi had instigated Delhi police to curb these activities. A team of Special staff was given the responsibility to curb these activities. In compliance of the directions, the team of special staff contacted secret informers, and information was obtained from them.

Accused, Anil Chauhan was arrested in Delhi after receiving information about his arrival in Delhi by Special Staff under the jurisdiction of Deshbandhu road police station. One illegal country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from him.

During the course of the investigation, five more country-made pistols and a stolen car were recovered from him.

According to police, Accused Anil Chauhan had been previously accused in 180 criminal cases and had been convicted for 5 years in a criminal case registered in Nizammudin police station.

From 1997, accused Anil Chauhan is alleged to have stolen 5,000 vehicles and was arrested multiple times and sent to jail. The accused was a Class-I contractor in the Assam government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Vehicles theft Vehicles
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp