Home Cities Delhi

Football-sized tumour removed from woman’s body in Delhi

The patient, who hails from Nepal, had visited the C K Birla hospital in Delhi with complaints of extreme pain and an over-sized stomach.

Published: 06th September 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A four-kilogram weighing giant mesenteric tumour was successfully removed from the stomach of a 32-year-old woman via laparoscopic surgery at a private hospital here, a statement said on Monday.

The patient, who hails from Nepal, had visited the C K Birla hospital in Delhi with complaints of extreme pain and an oversized stomach. Upon further evaluation, it was diagnosed that she had a giant 4 kg and 40 centimetres long tumour in her stomach.

The surgery to remove the giant tumour was performed using a keyhole laparoscopy technique and the tumour was extracted via a Pfannenstiel incision, which is usually made during a caesarean section for delivery of the baby. 

The procedure resulted in no scarring on the abdomen and ensured minimal pain to the patient.
“I was quite worried when I got to know about my condition. Top hospitals in Kathmandu and even in Delhi were not ready to go ahead with the surgery due to the size of the tumour. I was assured by the hospital that the tumour can be removed with minimal scars and pain, which made me confident to undergo laparoscopic surgery,” the 32-year-old patient said.

One of the doctors who performed the surgery, Amit Javed said extracting the tumour was like delivering a large size baby as in a caesarean section. “It was a very complex surgery because of the large size of the tumour, which occupied the abdominal cavity, giving us very little space in the abdomen to perform the laparoscopic surgery,” Javed said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumour surgery
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp