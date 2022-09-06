Home Cities Delhi

Identify officers who threatened liquor vendors: Delhi High Court

A plea came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the CBI and ED

Published: 06th September 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:52 AM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A plea came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the CBI and ED to identify the officers who were allegedly causing harassment to 176 private liquor vendors and forcing them to close their shops.   

 A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought to know how a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is maintainable if private persons are harassed and reserved its order on the petition.    

‘If a private person is harassed, how is it a PIL?’ the bench asked. Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar opposed the petition saying it was not maintainable and shall be dismissed with heavy costs. 

