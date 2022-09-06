Home Cities Delhi

In viral video: Delhi woman cop thrashes father-in-law in police presence, booked

In the video, the sub-inspector and her mother are seen having some arguments with her father-in-law, following which the policewoman starts beating the elderly man. 

Published: 06th September 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 09:04 PM

Screengrab of the sub-inspector and her mother are seen having some arguments with her father-in-law. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video of a woman sub-inspector repeatedly slapping her father-in-law in front of her mother and another policeman in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area has surfaced on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday in the elderly man's house, police said, adding they have registered a case against the woman sub-inspector.

In the video, the sub-inspector and her mother are seen having some arguments with her father-in-law, following which the policewoman starts beating the elderly man. Her mother is also seen beating the victim.

Later, a policeman, who is also present at the spot, comes to the rescue of the elderly man. According to police, the action has been taken.

"In the Laxmi Nagar incident of viral video, on the basis of a complaint, action under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been taken.

"Preventive action under sections 107/150 of CrPC has also been initiated. The information is being shared with the disciplinary authority concerned for taking suitable departmental/disciplinary action against the erring police official," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

A police official said that the woman sub-inspector, posted at the Defence Colony police station in South district, is having a matrimonial dispute with her in-laws. "We will file a misconduct report and the South district police will take the necessary action," the official said.

